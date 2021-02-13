Hey just curious, but is WordPress free to use? I tried to get going on there a couple of times, but it gave me many plan options. I did pick the free one, but seems it’s limited to how long it stays free. Idk…I’m so new to WP. My one other blog platform I have besides Tumblr is Blogger.
WordPress is a free and open source content management system.
Although there are premium offer which might give you more control and features, it starts from $36 per year
You should be aware before creating an account on WordPress, there are versions of WordPress.
- Worpress. org is a free open-source platform that anyone can use to create a blog or website.
- Wordpress. com is free to a certain extent, but here you get subdomains like
yoursite.wordpress.comif you want a custom domain you have to choose their premium plan.
Stay from
wordpress.comif you want to create your blog or website.
Create it in wordpress .org
So, the
.org and
.com versions are very different, sounds like. I was going onto the
.com one.
Yes they are different. The .com one is a more managed solution too and they don’t allow you to install just any old plugin on the sun for example. If you already have a web host, see if they already have a “one-click” install of WordPress. Many of them do already. You can often install WordPress through a host for no extra charge since again the .org version is completely free and open-source.
Both the .org and .com are free, as already mentioned. It is just a matter of how much control you want for the platform and what features. Honestly, as a long time user of WordPress, I very much prefer the .org version on my own web host. I want to have the ability to install whatever plugins I like and control everything about its configuration. You just don’t get that with the free version of .com.
Overall the platform is really easy to use and pretty straight forward. That is why it is the platform that runs close to 1/3 of the Internet.