Is WordPress free to use?

Hey just curious, but is WordPress free to use? I tried to get going on there a couple of times, but it gave me many plan options. I did pick the free one, but seems it’s limited to how long it stays free. Idk…I’m so new to WP. My one other blog platform I have besides Tumblr is Blogger. :thinking: :speech_balloon: :thinking: :thought_balloon:

WordPress is a free and open source content management system.
Although there are premium offer which might give you more control and features, it starts from $36 per year

You should be aware before creating an account on WordPress, there are versions of WordPress.

  1. Worpress. org is a free open-source platform that anyone can use to create a blog or website.
  2. Wordpress. com is free to a certain extent, but here you get subdomains like yoursite.wordpress.com if you want a custom domain you have to choose their premium plan.
    Stay from wordpress.com if you want to create your blog or website.
    Create it in wordpress .org