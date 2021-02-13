Hey just curious, but is WordPress free to use? I tried to get going on there a couple of times, but it gave me many plan options. I did pick the free one, but seems it’s limited to how long it stays free. Idk…I’m so new to WP. My one other blog platform I have besides Tumblr is Blogger.
WordPress is a free and open source content management system.
Although there are premium offer which might give you more control and features, it starts from $36 per year
You should be aware before creating an account on WordPress, there are versions of WordPress.
- Worpress. org is a free open-source platform that anyone can use to create a blog or website.
- Wordpress. com is free to a certain extent, but here you get subdomains like
yoursite.wordpress.comif you want a custom domain you have to choose their premium plan.
Stay from
wordpress.comif you want to create your blog or website.
Create it in wordpress .org