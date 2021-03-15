Hey just curious, but is WordPress free to use? I tried to get going on there a couple of times, but it gave me many plan options. I did pick the free one, but seems it’s limited to how long it stays free. Idk…I’m so new to WP. My one other blog platform I have besides Tumblr is Blogger.
WordPress is a free and open source content management system.
Although there are premium offer which might give you more control and features, it starts from $36 per year
You should be aware before creating an account on WordPress, there are versions of WordPress.
- Worpress. org is a free open-source platform that anyone can use to create a blog or website.
- Wordpress. com is free to a certain extent, but here you get subdomains like
yoursite.wordpress.comif you want a custom domain you have to choose their premium plan.
Stay from
wordpress.comif you want to create your blog or website.
Create it in wordpress .org
So, the
.org and
.com versions are very different, sounds like. I was going onto the
.com one.
Yes they are different. The .com one is a more managed solution too and they don’t allow you to install just any old plugin on the sun for example. If you already have a web host, see if they already have a “one-click” install of WordPress. Many of them do already. You can often install WordPress through a host for no extra charge since again the .org version is completely free and open-source.
Both the .org and .com are free, as already mentioned. It is just a matter of how much control you want for the platform and what features. Honestly, as a long time user of WordPress, I very much prefer the .org version on my own web host. I want to have the ability to install whatever plugins I like and control everything about its configuration. You just don’t get that with the free version of .com.
Overall the platform is really easy to use and pretty straight forward. That is why it is the platform that runs close to 1/3 of the Internet.
I recommend the wordpress.org it is more customizable. Wordpress is free, but here in Brazil, for example, free hosting is not good and, depending on the size of the blog you are going to do, you may need more hosting features. f you’re going to do similar to blogger and tumblr here it costs less than $5 a month and if you’re going to create a more advanced blog, it’s more expensive. In addition, the best plugins and themes are paid.A is also have to buy the domain.
Looking into the .org version. Not seeing anywhere about using it online. It says to download? How about importing my blog there?
The .org version you download and install on your own hosting. It is really just a matter of unzipping the files, uploading them to your server via something like FTP and then editing your wp-config.php to point at your database credentials and running the install script.
All of this is outlined in the following guide…
Some hosts also offer a one click install feature for their platforms. So if you have a host, go check out their admin portal and see if they already have a place to install WordPress. This is usually the equivalent of installing the files yourself and they have just made it easy for you.
Thanks @Martyr2. I went to download it, but about halfway, it said Failed . Dunno what happened.
Depends on the format of your original blog. If you download and install your own copy of wordPress, it will just a fresh, blank install, with no content. There may be some tool for porting your old blog to the new one, but you’ll have to check that out. My guess is that it wouldn’t be seemless.
Hm, which is probably why the .com version is better to use for this… I don’t know though.