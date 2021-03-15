Is WordPress free to use?

Yes they are different. The .com one is a more managed solution too and they don’t allow you to install just any old plugin on the sun for example. If you already have a web host, see if they already have a “one-click” install of WordPress. Many of them do already. You can often install WordPress through a host for no extra charge since again the .org version is completely free and open-source.

Both the .org and .com are free, as already mentioned. It is just a matter of how much control you want for the platform and what features. Honestly, as a long time user of WordPress, I very much prefer the .org version on my own web host. I want to have the ability to install whatever plugins I like and control everything about its configuration. You just don’t get that with the free version of .com.

Overall the platform is really easy to use and pretty straight forward. That is why it is the platform that runs close to 1/3 of the Internet.