Is Web Design Still Relevant in 2026, or Is It a Dying Industry?

With the rise of AI-driven website builders, no-code platforms, and automation, many people are wondering: Is web design still a thriving industry in 2026, or is it becoming obsolete?

As businesses increasingly rely on online presence, the need for high-quality websites remains strong. But with evolving technologies, the role of web designers is constantly shifting. Are custom web design services still in demand, or are businesses opting for automated solutions instead?

What do you think—is web design in 2026 still alive and profitable, or are we witnessing the decline of the industry? Let’s discuss!