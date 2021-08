My original question was:

Does CSS hex colors support a 4 digit syntax?

Should #0000 be changed to #000?

https://jsfiddle.net/f36tqmbs/

I found this: “The CSS 4-digit hex color notation is shorthand for the 8-digit hex notation.”

https://www.quackit.com/css/color/values/css_hex_color_notation_4_digits.cfm

So then using this is fine. #0000

2nd Question: Is using #0000 for transparent fairly new?

Also, is there any documentation on it?