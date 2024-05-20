Is turing.com legit or scam?

Any one tried turing.com ? is it a legit company ? they ask to pass very hard tests and also ask for our ID , phone, address, etc…
Never heard of them. But I also havent heard of 99.9% of companies in the world, because there’s 334 million of them, give or take.
This company job is to outsource programmers (as they say) so I dont care about other companies
So you believe this is the only contract-work company for programmers in the world. I see.
If they are a legitimate company, which I neither vouch for or against, yes, they will want their prospective programmers to be able to pass programming tests to prove their competency (because you’d be representing their brand in whatever work they find for you), and provide their personal information for verification of eligibility to work, proof of existence, where to send the checks to, etc…
This is you replaying to yourself not me.
If they are scam or legit they both will still ask for personal information. But I am worried to give them these information.