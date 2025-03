Hey everyone,

I’ve been thinking a lot about TikTok’s algorithm and how insanely good it is at keeping users engaged. The “For You” page seems to know exactly what you want to see, sometimes even before you do! But that also raises some big questions about data collection and privacy.

How do you all feel about it? Is TikTok’s algorithm just an impressive piece of AI, or should we be more concerned about how much it knows about us? Have you noticed any eerie patterns in the content it serves you?