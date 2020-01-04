Is this the right way to add something to an object?

Hey Guys,
I have a really simple question. I have an object I loop over using a for each loop.
foreach ($houses as $house) there I add an
$this->getHouseImage($house->ID) in the loop itself.
When I dump the $houses object it is in it (I only have one house in it, so I’m not sure this is the right way).
So is this the right way to add data to an object?
public function render($settings)
{
foreach ($this->getHouses() as $woning) {
$wordpressPost = $woning->getWordpressPost();
$wordpressPost->price = $woning->prijs->value();
$houses[] = $wordpressPost;
}
foreach ($houses as $house) {
$house->image = $this->getHouseImage($house->ID);
}
return $this->view('component', ['settings' => $settings, 'houses' => $houses]);
}
public function getHouseImage($id)
{
return get_the_post_thumbnail_url($id);
}