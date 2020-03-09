Is this possible with a join?

Im trying to come up with a select statement to retrieve the title, and pdu_id if I have the device_id, heres my tables
create table devices (
device_id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
power_distributor_id SMALLINT NULL,
rack_id INT NOT NULL,
orientation CHAR(1) DEFAULT '1',
beginning_slot DECIMAL(3,1) NOT NULL,
ending_slot DECIMAL(3,1) NOT NULL,
title VARCHAR(100) NOT NULL,
notes TEXT DEFAULT NULL,
width INT DEFAULT NULL,
beginning_x INT DEFAULT NULL,
power_requirement DECIMAL(6,2) DEFAULT 16.9,
created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'Admin',
created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
enabled BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1,
updated_by VARCHAR(50) NULL,
updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL,
FOREIGN KEY (rack_id) REFERENCES racks (rack_id),
PRIMARY KEY ( device_id )
);
create table power_distributors (
power_distributor_id SMALLINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
power_supply_id SMALLINT,
recepticle_type TINYINT,
number_of_outlets TINYINT,
linking_type SMALLINT,
linking_title VARCHAR(25),
notes TEXT NULL,
created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'Admin',
created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
updated_by VARCHAR(50) NULL,
updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL,
enabled BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1,
FOREIGN KEY ( power_supply_id ) REFERENCES power_supplies (power_supply_id),
PRIMARY KEY ( power_distributor_id )
);
create table pdus (
pdu_id SMALLINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
power_distributor_id SMALLINT,
title VARCHAR(25),
FOREIGN KEY ( power_distributor_id ) REFERENCES power_distributors (power_distributor_id),
PRIMARY KEY ( pdu_id )
);
I would think that this is possible because the devices table is linked to the power_distributors table via the power_distributor_id, then the primary key of the power-distributors table is the foreign key in the pdus table.
So a complicated JOIN is needed like
SELECT pdus.title, pdus.pdu_id
FROM pdus
INNER JOIN power_distributors
ON pdus.power_distributor_id = power_distributors.power_distributor_id
But then its incomplete as I dont know the rest (how to find the power_distributor_id given a device_id)