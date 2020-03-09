Is this possible with a join?

Im trying to come up with a select statement to retrieve the title, and pdu_id if I have the device_id, heres my tables

create table devices ( device_id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, power_distributor_id SMALLINT NULL, rack_id INT NOT NULL, orientation CHAR(1) DEFAULT '1', beginning_slot DECIMAL(3,1) NOT NULL, ending_slot DECIMAL(3,1) NOT NULL, title VARCHAR(100) NOT NULL, notes TEXT DEFAULT NULL, width INT DEFAULT NULL, beginning_x INT DEFAULT NULL, power_requirement DECIMAL(6,2) DEFAULT 16.9, created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'Admin', created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, enabled BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1, updated_by VARCHAR(50) NULL, updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL, FOREIGN KEY (rack_id) REFERENCES racks (rack_id), PRIMARY KEY ( device_id ) ); create table power_distributors ( power_distributor_id SMALLINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, power_supply_id SMALLINT, recepticle_type TINYINT, number_of_outlets TINYINT, linking_type SMALLINT, linking_title VARCHAR(25), notes TEXT NULL, created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'Admin', created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, updated_by VARCHAR(50) NULL, updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL, enabled BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1, FOREIGN KEY ( power_supply_id ) REFERENCES power_supplies (power_supply_id), PRIMARY KEY ( power_distributor_id ) ); create table pdus ( pdu_id SMALLINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, power_distributor_id SMALLINT, title VARCHAR(25), FOREIGN KEY ( power_distributor_id ) REFERENCES power_distributors (power_distributor_id), PRIMARY KEY ( pdu_id ) );

I would think that this is possible because the devices table is linked to the power_distributors table via the power_distributor_id, then the primary key of the power-distributors table is the foreign key in the pdus table.

So a complicated JOIN is needed like

SELECT pdus.title, pdus.pdu_id FROM pdus INNER JOIN power_distributors ON pdus.power_distributor_id = power_distributors.power_distributor_id

But then its incomplete as I dont know the rest (how to find the power_distributor_id given a device_id)