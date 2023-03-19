Is this possible in PHP?

Hello

I am making some changes to a PHP site, and came across a bit of an issue. I need PHP to echo data at the top of a PHP file, but only if some conditions are met. And I won’t know if those conditions are met until later in the file.

Because of the structure of the file, it will be a huge pain to put the validation at the beginning, so I am hoping something like this is possible. Or if it’s not possible, is there a better way to accomplish this?

<?php function printHERE($data){ // Some fancy code to output $data where this function is defined } // <p>Hello</p> represents about 1,000 lines of PHP/HTML ?> <p>Hello</p> <?php printHERE('<p>Howdy</p>'); ?>

That code will output:

Hello Howdy

A few other things of note:

The function my be called multiple times

Example output if called twice:

Howdy Howdy Hello

There are other functions in the same file that use the “echo” statement, and they need behave normally.

TL;DR: Is it possible to have a function output HTML from where the function is defined, instead of where the function is called?

Thanks in advance for any assistance!