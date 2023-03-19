Is this possible in PHP?

I am making some changes to a PHP site, and came across a bit of an issue. I need PHP to echo data at the top of a PHP file, but only if some conditions are met. And I won’t know if those conditions are met until later in the file.
Because of the structure of the file, it will be a huge pain to put the validation at the beginning, so I am hoping something like this is possible. Or if it’s not possible, is there a better way to accomplish this?
<?php
function printHERE($data){
// Some fancy code to output $data where this function is defined
}
// <p>Hello</p> represents about 1,000 lines of PHP/HTML
?>
<p>Hello</p>
<?php
printHERE('<p>Howdy</p>');
?>
That code will output:
Hello
Howdy
A few other things of note:
The function my be called multiple times
Example output if called twice:
Howdy
Howdy
Hello
There are other functions in the same file that use the “echo” statement, and they need behave normally.
TL;DR: Is it possible to have a function output HTML from where the function is defined, instead of where the function is called?
Reading between the lines, it seems to me that the want for this is a fix for a bad code structure in the first place.
Your code examples are a bit too vague to really know what you are trying to do, but I’m guessing you have “mish-mash” of HTML and PHP logic going on throughout the page, and that is giving you a headache.
The most painless way to do PHP is to separate your programming logic from the HTML you serve to the page.
Do have all your processing happen at the beginning before you even think about outputting any HTML. So first run all your programming logic to determine what the output will eventually be, before you output anything. That way it won’t matter when you call the function that depends on what conditions were met previously, because when you have already worked averything out, you begin your output to a clean sheet. So the output you give can be anything at all.
Again, it’s all a bit too vague to be specific about this, and I may have your intention all wrong, it’s just that you asking the question sets off alarm bells that you are structuring your code badly and suffering the consequence.