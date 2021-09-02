Is this mail-in PHP form secure?

I don’t think you need to be running your body through htmlspecialchars before you validate it. Remember that htmlspecialchars is primarily to convert special characters to HTML entities so that they can then be displayed safely to the user in an HTML document. You can accept what the user inputs as is, validate that and only when you go to print it out to the user then run it through that function. Remember sanitize input and escape output. htmlspecialchars and its related htmlentities are for escaping output. TIP: Make sure to always specify an encoding with those functions.

If you take out that usage of htmlspecialchars , your validate function will probably be a lot easier to implement and your preg_match can be a lot simpler to implement as well.

I feel that because you are encoding early, it is going to make your validation and preg_matching much more error prone than they need to be. Maybe consider some of this and see if it makes things a bit more straight forward.