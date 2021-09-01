Is this mail-in PHP form secure?

Hey John… it really depends on the type of email you are sending. As you probably know, you can send HTML email or plain text email. If you are sending HTML format, you can certainly use the nl2br method of converting them to <br/> tags and be fine. If you are using plain text, you obviously don’t want to be sending any HTML tags. Plain text is actually pretty safe for the most part as nothing is really executed on the client side. The only trick is your formatting can be less than savory unless you can make sure linefeeds are in the right places.

Think of it like sending a typical string variable. You can print a string as plain text without issue. Things like < and > will show up just as those characters, not rendered as HTML tags. So I don’t think you need to do anything special with the text other than making sure your linefeeds are where you want them.