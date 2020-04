Is this considered returning a boolean

Hi @jlusty, to get a boolean value use the RegExp test() method:

var isValidEmail = emailPattern.test(email)

Using exec() would generally work too as it returns an array of matches or null if there is none, which evaluates to true or false respectively; however, your code won’t quite work as expected anyway since you are assigning email to emailPattern inside the if test, which again will always evaluate to true . What you should do instead is pass the test() result like so:

function validateEmail (isValid) { if (isValid) { // ... } else { // ... } }

Or do the actual test inside that function (which would be more appropriate IMO, given the name of that function):

var emailPattern = /[\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4}/ function validateEmail (email) { if (emailPattern.test(email)) { // ... } else { // ... } }

BTW you can simplify your code quite a bit as the creation of the paragraph element could be done outside the if block – you might actually use a ternary expression instead here: