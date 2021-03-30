Is this an id or?

I am trying to emulate a footnote/anchor on this page. It is at the bottom: http://type-a-file.com/#ems

It is ‘called’ in the paragraph with the big P: in the sentence: “The standard line-height online is something between 1.5 and 2.0 ems.[1]”

When I inspect both elements I think I understand that I am looking at an “anchor” <a href="#ems" class="superscript">1</a> which brings me to the bottom of the page where “ems” is used in the footnote. This is the code: <li id="ems"> . But I can’t find the id in the style sheet referenced taf-seafarer-m.css. What am I missing?

Thanks in advance!

Pos