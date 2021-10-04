Is this a good way to write jest tests for an API?

For a few years, I have avoided testing and now I’m learning it by applying it to an express API I am working on. I was wondering what the best practices are and if I am thinking about this the right way.

I’m starting the test by connecting to a fresh dabase and adding some seed/dummy data and when the test is complete I delete the database.

beforeAll((done) => { mongoose.connect( "mongodb://localhost/NoteTakingReact2021-test", { useNewUrlParser: true, useUnifiedTopology: true }, () => { Seed.then((value) => { done(); }); } ); }); afterAll((done) => { mongoose.connection.dropDatabase(() => { mongoose.connection.close(() => { done(); }); }); });

Most importantly, is it correct to rely on (or to build on) previous tests?

Sorry for the extremely basic and useless example but I’m sure my intentions are clear

const data = { id: "" }; describe("adding to the db", () => { test("add book", (done) => { const payload = { id: "a123b" }; data.id = payload.id; expect(payload.id).toEqual("a123b"); done(); }); test("see if book is added", (done) => { request(app) .get(`/api/${data.id}`) .end((err, res) => { expect("something useful").toEqual("something useful"); done(); }); }); });

Do these tests get run in that exact order, and is the use of data object just as the above the right way to go about it? (I saw examples when to get the id for the second test people would create the second test as to run in isolation)

Is it ok to work like this (where each test uses the data from the previous test - if need be)?