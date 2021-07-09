Is this a good solution for creating a responsive table?

I have done some Googling and some searching of old threads on Sitepoint. I expect this will be a perennial problem but I cannot see any recent discussion on Sitepoint.

I have a page that is generated by PHP that displays results in an HTML form that semantically should be in a table (a list of rooms with their length, width and area in metric and in imperial, with a checkbox to delete that room if required, on submission of the form).

I have completed this for desktop. But now wish to display it in a way that avoids horizontal scrolling on narrow screens. Googling lead me to this https://css-tricks.com/responsive-data-tables/ but it was written in 2011 and updated in 2018. To me it seems elegant and sensible. It is CSS and HTML only. Before I go trying to apply it to my page I would welcome comments from those more expert/experienced than I as to whether it is a sensible approach or does it have obvious flaws? Or are there better (easier, more elegant, more valid or any other reasons) methods?

Thank you.