Is this a Docker or Nginx problem?

Hello,

The compose file looks like this:

phpmyadmin: image: phpmyadmin:latest container_name: phpmyadmin restart: unless-stopped environment: PMA_SOCKET: /run/mysqld/mysqld.sock PMA_HOST: 172.20.2.58 MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: 123456 ports: - "127.0.0.1:8080:80" volumes: - /var/run/mysqld/mysqld.sock:/var/run/mysqld/mysqld.sock

The Nginx configuration file is also as follows:

location /phpmyadmin/ { proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:8080/; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme; proxy_set_header X-Script-Name /phpmyadmin; # Add these critical headers: proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Host $host; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Port $server_port; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Server $host; # Cookie path rewrite proxy_cookie_path / /phpmyadmin/; # Rest of your existing config... proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade"; # Buffer settings proxy_buffer_size 128k; proxy_buffers 4 256k; proxy_busy_buffers_size 256k; # Security headers add_header X-Frame-Options "SAMEORIGIN"; add_header X-Content-Type-Options "nosniff"; add_header X-XSS-Protection "1; mode=block"; } # Redirect /phpmyadmin to /phpmyadmin/ location = /phpmyadmin { return 301 /phpmyadmin/; }

I use the address http://172.20.2.58/phpmyadmin to log in to PhpMyAdmin. After entering my username and password, I am redirected to the address http://172.20.2.58/index.php?route=/ and the following message is displayed:

502 Bad Gateway

When I go to http://172.20.2.58/phpmyadmin again, the problem is resolved.

Any idea?

Thank you.