Is this a Docker or Nginx problem?

Hello,
The compose file looks like this:
phpmyadmin:
image: phpmyadmin:latest
container_name: phpmyadmin
restart: unless-stopped
environment:
PMA_SOCKET: /run/mysqld/mysqld.sock
PMA_HOST: 172.20.2.58
MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: 123456
ports:
- "127.0.0.1:8080:80"
volumes:
- /var/run/mysqld/mysqld.sock:/var/run/mysqld/mysqld.sock
The Nginx configuration file is also as follows:
location /phpmyadmin/ {
proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:8080/;
proxy_set_header Host $host;
proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme;
proxy_set_header X-Script-Name /phpmyadmin;
# Add these critical headers:
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Host $host;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Port $server_port;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Server $host;
# Cookie path rewrite
proxy_cookie_path / /phpmyadmin/;
# Rest of your existing config...
proxy_http_version 1.1;
proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade";
# Buffer settings
proxy_buffer_size 128k;
proxy_buffers 4 256k;
proxy_busy_buffers_size 256k;
# Security headers
add_header X-Frame-Options "SAMEORIGIN";
add_header X-Content-Type-Options "nosniff";
add_header X-XSS-Protection "1; mode=block";
}
# Redirect /phpmyadmin to /phpmyadmin/
location = /phpmyadmin {
return 301 /phpmyadmin/;
}
I use the address
http://172.20.2.58/phpmyadmin to log in to PhpMyAdmin. After entering my username and password, I am redirected to the address
http://172.20.2.58/index.php?route=/ and the following message is displayed:
502 Bad Gateway
When I go to
http://172.20.2.58/phpmyadmin again, the problem is resolved.
Any idea?
Thank you.