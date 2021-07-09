Is this a constructor pattern (when I search the web it doesn't seem like it)?

I’m going through a course and it talks about the constructor pattern. The instructor used a car object as an example but I thought it was similar to react and so that’s the naming convention I’m using

class Component { constructor(props){ // this.name = props.name for(const p in props){ this[p] = props[p] } } }

According to my google research that’s where the constructor pattern ends (And I always thought so - though I’m a hobbyist beginner) but this instructor (Emmanuel Henri) says the constructor pattern is when we extend the class.

class App extends Component { constructor(props){ super(props) console.log(props) } } const app = new App({name:"Bob", last: "Marley"})

Two questions.