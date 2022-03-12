Is this a case for a for loop

I have

try{ $sql = "SELECT bay_id,x_coord,y_coord,width,height FROM bays WHERE column_id = ".$_POST['row_id']; echo $sql."<br>"; $result = $pdo->query($sql); if($result->rowCount() > 0){ while($row = $result->fetch()){ echo "old coordinates: " . (int)$row['x_coord'].','. (int)$row['y_coord']."<br>"; try{ $sql = "UPDATE bays SET x_coord = ".$new_x.", y_coord = ".$new_y.",width = ".$new_width.",height = ".$new_height.", updated_by = '".$_SESSION['email']."',updated_date = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP WHERE column_id = ".$_POST['row_id']; echo $sql."<br>";

producing

SELECT bay_id,x_coord,y_coord,width,height FROM bays WHERE column_id = 1

old coordinates: 153,99

UPDATE bays SET x_coord = 203, y_coord = 99,width = 18,height = 24, updated_by = ‘ssam@industechnology.com’,updated_date = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP WHERE column_id = 1

old coordinates: 153,117

UPDATE bays SET x_coord = 203, y_coord = 99,width = 18,height = 24, updated_by = ‘ssam@industechnology.com’,updated_date = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP WHERE column_id = 1

old coordinates: 153,135

UPDATE bays SET x_coord = 203, y_coord = 99,width = 18,height = 24, updated_by = ‘ssam@industechnology.com’,updated_date = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP WHERE column_id = 1

old coordinates: 153,153

UPDATE bays SET x_coord = 203, y_coord = 99,width = 18,height = 24, updated_by = ‘ssam@industechnology.com’,updated_date = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP WHERE column_id = 1

old coordinates: 153,171

UPDATE bays SET x_coord = 203, y_coord = 99,width = 18,height = 24, updated_by = ‘ssam@industechnology.com’,updated_date = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP WHERE column_id = 1

old coordinates: 153,189

UPDATE bays SET x_coord = 203, y_coord = 99,width = 18,height = 24, updated_by = ‘ssam@industechnology.com’,updated_date = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP WHERE column_id = 1

old coordinates: 153,207

UPDATE bays SET x_coord = 203, y_coord = 99,width = 18,height = 24, updated_by = ‘ssam@industechnology.com’,updated_date = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP WHERE column_id = 1

old coordinates: 153,225

UPDATE bays SET x_coord = 203, y_coord = 99,width = 18,height = 24, updated_by = ‘ssam@industechnology.com’,updated_date = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP WHERE column_id = 1

old coordinates: 153,243

UPDATE bays SET x_coord = 203, y_coord = 99,width = 18,height = 24, updated_by = ‘ssam@industechnology.com’,updated_date = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP WHERE column_id = 1

old coordinates: 153,261

UPDATE bays SET x_coord = 203, y_coord = 99,width = 18,height = 24, updated_by = ‘ssam@industechnology.com’,updated_date = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP WHERE column_id = 1

old coordinates: 153,279

UPDATE bays SET x_coord = 203, y_coord = 99,width = 18,height = 24, updated_by = ‘ssam@industechnology.com’,updated_date = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP WHERE column_id = 1

old coordinates: 153,297

UPDATE bays SET x_coord = 203, y_coord = 99,width = 18,height = 24, updated_by = ‘ssam@industechnology.com’,updated_date = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP WHERE column_id = 1

since I want to increase the x_coord on all the UPDATE statements by 18, should I just wrap it in a foreach loop?