I know that JavaScript can’t prevent or can’t be used to block backend redirects done by a webserver such as Apache or Nginx.

But is there such a thing as a “frontend redirect” and if so how to block such redirects from JavaScript?

I would imagine a “frontend redirect” as something done with XHR/FetchAPI/AJAX, tools which I am not familiar with, but just know that they often used as alternatives to backend server requests and backend server responses.