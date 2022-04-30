Is there any web-standard definition for a "pop up"?

JavaScript
#1

I would define a “pop up” as an HTML element in the highest z-index value possible, appearing above any other element some time after general parsing and rendering.

But that’s only my personal definion.
Is there any web-standard definition for a “pop up”?

#2

The regular definition of popup appears to be a new smaller browser window that is opened by another one.

See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Window/open

I don’t know if there is any formal definition of what you are saying. Although i think most people would also recognize that as a popup.

It’s a fairly overloaded term it would seem.