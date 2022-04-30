I would define a “pop up” as an HTML element in the highest
z-index value possible, appearing above any other element some time after general parsing and rendering.
But that’s only my personal definion.
Is there any web-standard definition for a “pop up”?
rpkamp
The regular definition of popup appears to be a new smaller browser window that is opened by another one.
See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Window/open
I don’t know if there is any formal definition of what you are saying. Although i think most people would also recognize that as a popup.
It’s a fairly overloaded term it would seem.