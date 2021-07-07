Is there any way to get realtime data from bigQuery SDK / API

Hi All,

I working on a project in which I’m facing a problem that I want to get real-time data from BigQuery dataset,

So I research hard I learn about web sockets like pusher and laravel-websocket, and I also test them also

but One thing I didn’t understand that how to do If I connect Bigquery SDK with my laravel project then I didn’t find any event or method that BigQuery gives us to do so, because in my scenario most data comes from IoT devices and the device uses bigQueryAPI to feed data I also want that devices data real-time.

Then I found that there’s a way to connect BigQuery Dataset with firebase and then firebase gives us an event whenever row fed in the dataset

I just want to know Is there’s any that without a firebase solution I can do it?

because the above solution is not free I have to pay firebase to avail of this feature?

thank you

kindly please help I’m stuck in this thing for a week.