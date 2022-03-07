If I understand correctly, PHP is a very “straight forward” language.

For example:

<?php $x = "Hi" echo $x; ?>

This should be outputted as Hi to the user and nothing we would put inside the code block will prevent this from happening or change the output that the user gets.

For example, pseudocode:

<?php $x = "Hi" echo $x; search_and_replace($x, '') // Pseudocode line ?>

This will not cause Hi to be deleted (by turning it into an empty string), because Hi was already outputted as-is to the user.

But,

If PHP were compiled instead line-by-line interpreted we could indeed manipulate pervious PHP data focally.

Is there any way to execute PHP compiled?