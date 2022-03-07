Is there any way to execute PHP compiled?

If I understand correctly, PHP is a very “straight forward” language.

For example:

<?php
  $x = "Hi"
  echo $x;
?>

This should be outputted as Hi to the user and nothing we would put inside the code block will prevent this from happening or change the output that the user gets.

For example, pseudocode:

<?php
  $x = "Hi"
  echo $x;
  search_and_replace($x, '') // Pseudocode line
?>

This will not cause Hi to be deleted (by turning it into an empty string), because Hi was already outputted as-is to the user.

But,

If PHP were compiled instead line-by-line interpreted we could indeed manipulate pervious PHP data focally.

Is there any way to execute PHP compiled?

Compiling it would make absolutely no difference to the result.

But how can this be?
I mean,
If PHP “broadcasts” line after line to the end-user (as long as it’s not an empty line or a code comment line) than why not?
Why a compilation wouldn’t allow to “bias” previous code segments in the same document?

Because that’s not the way compilers work.

I think I am wrong in relating to compilers more than I should but if a compiler gets some input and translates it to the output (which can be input) in another language, than I assume that it can also bias an early code segment, example pseudocode:

$x = 1
echo $x
POSTPROCESS $x = 2
// 2 is echoed

In theory, a compiler programmed to do so could change 1 to 2 just before runtime is finished. You might say that it’s useless but would you really say it’s impossible?..

Of course not!

The value was output in the previous statement when its value was 1. You can change the value of x, but you can’t change what has been output.