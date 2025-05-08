Is there any senior web developer that can tell me when I am ready to apply for backend web development?

I have been creating projects with django and have seen other projects on Github, one that stands out that I am sure that everyone has heard about is WagTail CMS → https://github.com/wagtail/wagtail. I am wondering what real world projects look like in a professional setting maybe in a small to medium sized company creating web sites. And as a junior web developer applying for positions do I need to have code that looks like the code from the WagTail CMS Github, maybe not the size but the complexity. Or can it be like the one from here → https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t10QcFx7d5k&t=8312s maybe just a bit more complex since it is kinda beginnerish, maybe like the one here in this video → https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WbNNESIxJnY&t=499s, or maybe somewhere in the middle of those two videos… but I think the idea is said enough. And also if anyone can point me to some video on YouTube or maybe a Github repo that shows what a junior backend web developers code should look like. Thank you. And keep in mind I am asking from a backend developer perspective.