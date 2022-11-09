Is there any limitation or problem with where you use echo on a page that is mixed html and php

I have a php page that also includes html5. My favicon works fine but when I add some php code for testing / error display the favicon stops working. I just wondered why and if there is some fundamental rule regarding php echo and it’s position relevant to html5. Obviously I can work around this, and the page will ultimately be more complex and error reporting lines removed before going live, but is there some fundamental rule I am not aware of or some fundamental mistake I am making
Favicon does not work like this…
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<?php
echo 'loading error reporting ...<br>';
ini_set('display_errors', 1);
ini_set('display_startup_errors', 1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);
?>
<head>
<!-- Favicon -->
<link rel="icon" type="image/png" href="../img/favicon.png" />
<meta content="keywords will go here" name="keywords">
<meta content="Description will go here" name="description">
<title>Title will go here</title>
</head>
<body>
Hi ya !
</body>
</html>
But if I comment out the echo like below, it works…
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<?php
// echo 'loading error reporting ...<br>';
ini_set('display_errors', 1);
ini_set('display_startup_errors', 1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);
?>
<head>
<!-- Favicon -->
<link rel="icon" type="image/png" href="../img/favicon.png" />
<meta content="keywords will go here" name="keywords">
<meta content="Description will go here" name="description">
<title>Title will go here</title>
</head>
<body>
Hi ya !
</body>
</html>
cheers