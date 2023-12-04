Is there any essential difference between shadow DOM and shadow root?

If there is no essential difference then I guess it’s just an issue of parallel words.

The concept of a shadow root as just a part of a DOM with elements harder to manipulate then others if manipulating them is at all possible (if the shadow root is opened or closed) does makes sense to me.

But a concept of an entirely shadowy DOM doesn’t make sense to me because no one could access it or at least no one could manipulate anything in that, and that’s not something that want in general, I think, reminds of the term “dictatorship”.