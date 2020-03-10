Is there any cross-browser testing tool that is free?

As others have mentioned the best way to test is to have access to he device and browser that concerns you.

These days you don’t really need to test older browsers (unless its IE) and even then I would be careful in supporting any browser that is not supported by its own vendor.

If you have a windows machine you can download IE11, Edge, Firefox, Chrome and Opera (and others) and test them all yourself.

If you have a mac machine you can add Safari to the list but won’t be able to test IE or edge unless you run something like parallels. The benefit of having a mac machine is that you can also download the Apple SDK which contains a simulator for all nearly all Apple devices which renders and acts 99.9% as per the original device.

Before I retired from web development had about 5 computers so I could do my testing easily and be sure everything was working. Its easy to accumulate old computers or laptops or simply keep your old ones when you upgrade. (I only use two computers these days with Windows and Mac systems so I can still play around and test modern browsers.)

However if you are a hobbyist or just learning then you can’t go to those lengths which is where forums like Sitepoint come in useful as there will be a variety of people testing things on different systems. You can usually get help on specific issues as someone hanging around is likely to have that system or browser.

As far as mobile testing goes then as mentioned you can test nearly all apple devices on the mac simulator but most people these days have at least one mobile phone so that can serve as a start for testing. Just put your site online and navigate to it on your own mobile device.

The devtoolos on Chrome, Firefox etc are good for testing responsive design and for testing that the layout fits certain devices but they are not exact simulators and indeed do not replicate the environment at all properly. You really need to test on the actual device to see correct behaviour and code interpretation.

However you can save an awful lot of time if you simply open and close your browser window slowly to see how your design reacts to less or more space. Fix those issues first and then you can go on to platform specific issues afterwards.

Unfortunately such is the life of a web developer