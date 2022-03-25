Is there any advantage in having * + in CSS?

I’m not a CSS expert, but I think you’ll find the answer is no. The plus sign is an Adjacent sibling selector. It selects a following element next to the element on the left side of the plus sign.

It might be easier to grasp with an example. Say we use the following selector * + p

<div> <p>Paragraph 1<p> /* Not Selected!: This is the first element and isn't next to 'any' element */ <p>Paragraph 2<p> /* Selected: This is next to an 'any' element -> paragraph 1 */ <p>Paragraph 3<p> /* Selected: This is next to an 'any' element -> paragraph 2 */ </div>

I’m sure someone more qualified can better explain