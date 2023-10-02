Is there an asynchronous function - does not block fRender thread from continuing?

JavaScript
1 
//------------------------------
glDegrees = 0;
for (let ii = 0; ii < 10000; ii++) {
  glDegrees = ii;
  let lCarCenterX = glCarTopLeftX + gcCarImageWidth / 2;
  let lCarCenterY = glCarTopLeftY + gcCarImageHeight / 2;  
  fRender(lCarCenterX, lCarCenterY, glDegrees);
  fSleep(1000);
} 
//------------------------------
//------------------------------
function fSleep(num) {
  let now = new Date();
  let stop = now.getTime() + num;
  while(true) {
      now = new Date();
      if(now.getTime() > stop) return;
  }
}//fSleep
//------------------------------

The fSleep function blocks the fRender function thread from continuing. Is there an asynchronous function that does not block the fRender thread from continuing?

2

You should use setInterval() or setTimeout()