Is there an asynchronous function - does not block fRender thread from continuing?

//------------------------------ glDegrees = 0; for (let ii = 0; ii < 10000; ii++) { glDegrees = ii; let lCarCenterX = glCarTopLeftX + gcCarImageWidth / 2; let lCarCenterY = glCarTopLeftY + gcCarImageHeight / 2; fRender(lCarCenterX, lCarCenterY, glDegrees); fSleep(1000); } //------------------------------ //------------------------------ function fSleep(num) { let now = new Date(); let stop = now.getTime() + num; while(true) { now = new Date(); if(now.getTime() > stop) return; } }//fSleep //------------------------------

The fSleep function blocks the fRender function thread from continuing. Is there an asynchronous function that does not block the fRender thread from continuing?