Is there an asynchronous function - does not block fRender thread from continuing?

//------------------------------
glDegrees = 0;
for (let ii = 0; ii < 10000; ii++) {
glDegrees = ii;
let lCarCenterX = glCarTopLeftX + gcCarImageWidth / 2;
let lCarCenterY = glCarTopLeftY + gcCarImageHeight / 2;
fRender(lCarCenterX, lCarCenterY, glDegrees);
fSleep(1000);
}
//------------------------------
//------------------------------
function fSleep(num) {
let now = new Date();
let stop = now.getTime() + num;
while(true) {
now = new Date();
if(now.getTime() > stop) return;
}
}//fSleep
//------------------------------
The fSleep function blocks the fRender function thread from continuing. Is there an asynchronous function that does not block the fRender thread from continuing?