Is there advantage of using Integer in table column created_at?

The advantage of using timestamps over datetime is that the timestamp is an absolute point in time, whereas a datetime is not. For example, when daylight saving ends and the clock is turned back one hour, that hour between 2AM and 3AM exists twice. With datetime you can never tell the difference in which of the two something happened, but with timestamps you can, because those don’t go back one hour when daylight savings ends, they just keep running as if nothing ever happened.

Another advantage of timestamps is that you can directly convert them to any timezone you want. You just tell your programming language to create a datetime for that timestamp in timezone XYZ, whereas if you store a datetime you first need to convert back to some common timezone (probably UTC) and convert from there to the desired timezone.

The disadvantage of timestamps is that they’re not human readable. Whether or not that weighs up against the advantages points out above is up to you to decide