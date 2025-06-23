Is there a way to restore my WordPress backup?

If you didn’t take a backup and you’ve uninstalled your local server, recovery depends on a few things. First, check your system’s Recycle Bin. Sometimes the project folders like htdocs or www are still recoverable. If you used a local stack like XAMPP the database files might still be somewhere on your system.

You could also try using file recovery software like Recuva to scan your drive for deleted files. It’s also worth searching your Downloads or Documents folders in case you ever exported the database without remembering. Also check any cloud services like Dropbox, OneDrive, or Time Machine if you had them running.

If none of that turns up anything, you’re basically pooched.