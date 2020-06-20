Is there a way to recover sitepoint account without knowing the email?

Community
#1

I was freeing some space in my linux machine, just removing some packages. When I restart it, the $HOME directory was gone, all of my files and configs have lost including all my accounts saved in that directory.

When I was just making a sitepoint account, I thought its for only one-time use, so I made one with a disposable email, but I was wrong, the community doesn’t have a “gatekeeper” and I enjoyed being in this community, a lot of helpful tips and tricks, which I bookmarked.

I still know the password of the account but I forgot the email since its just a disposable email. May I ask if there are still some ways to recover that account without knowing the email.

#2

You could try logging in with your original username (rather than the email address) and password. That used to work OK, but I’m not sure if it still does.

Otherwise, your best course of action would be to contact SitePoint support. See https://www.sitepoint.com/contact-us/ for options.

2 Likes
#3

Thank you so much! I removed the disposable email to make sure it will never happen again.

1 Like
#4

You’d like to think that passwords are not stored in a way that knowing the password would be any help, given how many times people post in the forums using methods like that and get advised (or instructed) to “do it properly”. :slight_smile:

#5

I’m pretty sure that’s the case. Knowing the password is only useful if you know either the email address or username to log in with.

@Chronzam: I’m glad you got it sorted out. smile I’ve suspended chrono_shift now, to avoid confusion.

1 Like
#6

Oh okay, Thanks again!

2 Likes
#8

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.