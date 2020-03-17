Is there a way to recover sitepoint account without knowing the email?

I was freeing some space in my linux machine, just removing some packages. When I restart it, the $HOME directory was gone, all of my files and configs have lost including all my accounts saved in that directory.

When I was just making a sitepoint account, I thought its for only one-time use, so I made one with a disposable email, but I was wrong, the community doesn’t have a “gatekeeper” and I enjoyed being in this community, a lot of helpful tips and tricks, which I bookmarked.

I still know the password of the account but I forgot the email since its just a disposable email. May I ask if there are still some ways to recover that account without knowing the email.