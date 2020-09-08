Is there a way to not change the weight of placeholder's font when input is focused?

I didn’t notice any difference in my Firefox with the code you posted.
I have read that Firefox adjusts the opacity so you may want to have a play around with something like this:
input::-moz-placeholder {
/* Firefox 18- */
color: red !important;
opacity: 1 !important;
font-weight: normal !important;
}
input::-webkit-input-placeholder {
/* Chrome/Opera/Safari */
color: red !important;
opacity: 1 !important;
font-weight: normal !important;
}
input::-moz-placeholder {
/* Firefox 19+ */
color: red !important;
opacity: 1 !important;
font-weight: normal !important;
}
input::-ms-input-placeholder {
/* IE 10+ */
color: red !important;
opacity: 1 !important;
font-weight: normal !important;
}
input::placeholder {
/* non prefixed version */
color: red !important;
opacity: 1 !important;
font-weight: normal !important;
}
I used !important because I couldn’t be certain to match the specificity of your original rules. (However you should be able to do that in a real situation and then lose the !important.)