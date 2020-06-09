Is there a way to not change the weight of placeholder's font when input is focused?

I didn’t notice any difference in my Firefox with the code you posted.

I have read that Firefox adjusts the opacity so you may want to have a play around with something like this:

input::-moz-placeholder { /* Firefox 18- */ color: red !important; opacity: 1 !important; font-weight: normal !important; } input::-webkit-input-placeholder { /* Chrome/Opera/Safari */ color: red !important; opacity: 1 !important; font-weight: normal !important; } input::-moz-placeholder { /* Firefox 19+ */ color: red !important; opacity: 1 !important; font-weight: normal !important; } input::-ms-input-placeholder { /* IE 10+ */ color: red !important; opacity: 1 !important; font-weight: normal !important; } input::-moz-placeholder { /* Firefox 18- */ color: red !important; opacity: 1 !important; font-weight: normal !important; } input::placeholder { /* non prefixed version */ color: red !important; opacity: 1 !important; font-weight: normal !important; }

I used !important because I couldn’t be certain to match the specificity of your original rules. (However you should be able to do that in a real situation and then lose the !important.)