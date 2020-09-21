Is there a way to know if the user is using mobile or web?

Chronzam: Chronzam: I’m using select2 but it’s hard to use it when using mobile.

Could you elaborate slightly. Is it hard to use because of the screen dimensions, or does the lack of a mouse make it difficult to use? Or something else?

Sorry, just read your reply to Rémon.

Chronzam: Chronzam: The native select is so much easier to control when using any touch screens.

It shouldn’t be hard to detect a touch screen and initialize Select2 accordingly:

function is_touch_device4 { if ("ontouchstart" in window || window.TouchEvent) return true; if (window.DocumentTouch && document instanceof DocumentTouch) return true; const prefixes = ["", "-webkit-", "-moz-", "-o-", "-ms-"]; const queries = prefixes.map(prefix => `(${prefix}touch-enabled)`); return window.matchMedia(queries.join(",")).matches; } if (!is_touch_device()) // initialize select2

However, this will catch iPads, laptops with a touch screens etc. To avoid this, you could query the viewport size and combine it with the above to make the decision about which version to display.