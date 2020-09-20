Is there a way to know if the user is using mobile or web?

I’ve seen a lot of recommendations SO:
But all of them have disadvantages. Is there one that is safer and commonly used in these days?
I would recommend against user agent sniffing — these are easy to spoof.
Why do you want to detect mobile users? Do you want to add/remove certain functionality depending on whether someone is on a mobile device?
Normally media queries and/or feature detection is the way to go.
Sorry for replying late. I’m using select2 but it’s hard to use it when using mobile. I want to detect the user if it is using mobile so that I can hide select2 and replace it with a normal select.
Select2 is an absolute drama when it comes to scaling. That’s why at work we recently switched to Choices. We tried to get select2 to play nice for hours and in the decided to give up.