Is there a way to know if the user is using mobile or web?

I’ve seen a lot of recommendations SO:

But all of them have disadvantages. Is there one that is safer and commonly used in these days?

I would recommend against user agent sniffing — these are easy to spoof.

Why do you want to detect mobile users? Do you want to add/remove certain functionality depending on whether someone is on a mobile device?

Normally media queries and/or feature detection is the way to go.

