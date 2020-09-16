Is there a way to know if the user is using mobile or web?

I’ve seen a lot of recommendations SO:
But all of them have disadvantages. Is there one that is safer and commonly used in these days?
I would recommend against user agent sniffing — these are easy to spoof.
Why do you want to detect mobile users? Do you want to add/remove certain functionality depending on whether someone is on a mobile device?
Normally media queries and/or feature detection is the way to go.