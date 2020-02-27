Is there a way to edit tooltips?

2020-02-22-021159_517x122_scrot

Is there a way to edit or at least debug tooltips? If it could help, I’m using an admin panel called adminlte3.

Hi Chronzam,

There is no general answer, it depends on what tooltip you are talking about. :wink:

There’s too little info in your post to say anything yet, really.

I’m using select2. I seems like it renders extra spaces for the title tooltip.

<span class="select2-selection__rendered" id="select2-room-container" role="textbox" aria-readonly="true" title="
										m01
									">
										m01
									</span>
Hi,

The html title attribute is editable in the html code.

The picture you posted to help us understand your issue is not how a default html title tooltip looks like, so I guess you’re using more code than posted.

Note, the odd names “select2” and “adminite3” does not mean anything to me. :slight_smile:

I believe it may be this plugin :slight_smile:
https://select2.org/

It depends upon the tooltip you are using. But there are many free tooltips available in the jquery market.