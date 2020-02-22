Is there a way to edit tooltips?

Is there a way to edit or at least debug tooltips? If it could help, I’m using an admin panel called adminlte3.

Hi Chronzam,

There is no general answer, it depends on what tooltip you are talking about. :wink:

There’s too little info in your post to say anything yet, really.

I’m using select2. I seems like it renders extra spaces for the title tooltip.

<span class="select2-selection__rendered" id="select2-room-container" role="textbox" aria-readonly="true" title="
										m01
									">
										m01
									</span>