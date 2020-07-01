Is there a way to convert SVG with css animation to GIF?

I have an SVG with a css animation embedded inside the file, is there a way to convert it to gif?
Method One
An animated gif is made up with any number of frames.
You would need to make and save an image of each
stage of the svg animation and then use them to then
create the gif animation with…
Method Two
coothead
Similar to this you can also use OBS Studio and then upload the recordings to a site like EZGif.