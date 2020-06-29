Is there a shorter way applying reduce method?

If reduce is required as a part of a syllabus to help you learn about using reduce, I recommend using a separate named function for the reduce method.

function countLength(accumulator, item) { return accumulator + item.length; } const animals = ["dog", "donkey", "cat"]; const totalLength = animals.reduce(countLength, 0); // 12

And only when the function code is simple enough to represent as a one-liner, to use arrow notation instead.

const animals = ["dog", "donkey", "cat"]; const countLength = (accumulator, item) => accumulator + item.length; const totalLength = animals.reduce(countLength, 0); // 12

Or even, with a common-practice of acc for the accumulator.

const animals = ["dog", "donkey", "cat"]; const countLength = (acc, item) => acc + item.length; const totalLength = animals.reduce(countLength, 0); // 12

Sometimes you can remove the comma zero from the reduce too, but that’s only when the first item can be automatically used as the initial value, which isn’t the case here.