Is there a MVC Framework that does not rely heavily on Abstract classes?

I agree that the use of static methods is not a very good idea apart from some quite exceptional situations. When used correctly (!) though, I don’t see a problem with abstract classes, if they come with the framework and implement (part of) an interface that also comes with the framework, implemented in a way that makes sense for the most common use cases.

That would give you the 90% use case out of the box, while still allowing to completely roll your own by implementing the interface yourself.