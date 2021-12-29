My application needs to capture changes on elements made through dev inspector, which it does (using MutationObserver) if the style is added inline, but not if the style is added to the class.
I have been thinking about comparing the computedStyles with setTimeout as a last resort, but hope there is a better solution.
Is there a method that signals when an element changes (no matter how it’s done) ?
Alternatively
- Is there a method that can signal when anything at all changes in the app/document?
- Is there any method that can signal when the inspector is open (both dock / undock) ? Because then I can use setTimeout for that occasion only.
- Open to other suggestions