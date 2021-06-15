Is there a good or bad color choice for css outline property?

So I’m playing around with my subscription box, and am wondering if there’s such thing as having a good or bad color choice for the
outline? Or is it more of what colors we like personally? I just want to be sure that users see what they’re clicking on
So I’m playing around with my subscription box, and am wondering if there’s such thing as having a good or bad color choice for the
There is a good article here about colours and accessibility, including a section on user interface.
1 Like
@TechnoBear thanks.