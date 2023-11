We can make images (which we use as background images) darker in a image manipulation tool.

We can put the text in a <div> on top of a <div> containing an image as a background image and make the first <div> contain a transparent background as with background: rgba(0,0,0,0.50);

But is there a CSS and/or JS hack to effect the darkness of a background image directly?

By the way, I don’t mind trying something experimental in this case.