Is there a correct way to center elements?

I don’t have two body ‘tags’ but I do have two selectors for the same body element in the CSS.
You can use the same selector multiple times if you wanted and the rules would all cascade as required. Where there are conflicts the latest rule would win out.
The code you mention is actually this:
html,
body {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Helvetica,
Arial, sans-serif;
}
I negate the margin and padding defaults from the html and body elements. I do this by default on all pages I use so like to keep them separate.
The font style for the body element is in its own rule because I didn’t want to combine styles in the previous rule block as that would also style the html element (although for a font that wouldn’t have mattered). The previous rule is in a comma separated list so you only want the common styles in a comma separated list.
You can use the selector as many times as you want but generally you would keep all the rules together in one block but when you have media queries you could end up redefining the element many times in different ways.