Is there a correct way to center elements?

Rikyli: Rikyli: can work sometimes but I want it to be centered between the one left floating item and an unknown number of floats on the right.

It isn’t clear whether you want the centred item to be central on the whole line or central in respects to the space available?

CSS will only normally centre the middle content in respect to the space it has available. For example if you have 200px content on the right and then 100px content on the left then the centred position is shifted 50px to the left. It would not be in the same position had no elements been either side.

You could absolutely place the elements to the side and then they take up no space in the flow and then the other elements would remain central as if they were the only elements on the line. Of course this means that at some point things will overlap.

CSS even with flexbox and grid cannot do this normally as they will all centre in respect to the space available unless you give arbitrary matching widths to the side elements.

However depending on situation you can achieve this assuming that you don’;t need the side items to wrap. here is the simplest example using CSS grid (we don’t use floats for positional layout these days).

You can do it with flexbox but it gets more complicated.

If you meant that you only wanted the item centred in the available space rather than centre of screen width then that’s normal behaviour with the right structure.

You can see that the centred text is slightly offset from the centre depending on its content on right or left.